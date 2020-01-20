Upper End Wine Tours announces the launch of their Okanagan wine tours, which include hours of guided travel to regions like East Kelowna.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Kelowna, BC -- Upper End Wine Tours announces the launch of their Okanagan wine tours, which include hours of guided travel to regions like East Kelowna, Lakeshore Wine Trail, Osoyoos Lake, and Penticton Bench.

Upper End Wine Tours launches their Okanagan wine tours for people and groups who wish to explore this beautiful valley region of British Columbia. The company offers a range of packages designed to help their guests appreciate the different parts of Okanagan.

More information can be found on: https://upperendtours.com

The newly released tours include some of the most breathtaking sights in Okanagan. Guests can be taken to a wine tour in Lake Country, Lakeshore Wine Trail, East Kelowna, Osoyoos Lake, Mt. Boucherie Wine Trail, Desert Valley Osoyoos, Penticton Bench, and Naramata Bench, among many other Okanagan regions.Those who enjoy craft beer and spirits may also opt to visit the breweries, distilleries, and bars in Kelowna.

Each tour lasts for a minimum of 4.5 hours so guests can fully enjoy the samplings in the wineries, as well as their surroundings. There are also tours that take up to 8 hours. For the tourists, this means a whole day of fun visiting several destinations and wineries included in their itinerary of choice.

Guests of the company need not worry about preparing food to go, as their Okanagan packages come with a packed cold lunch from Urban Fare. As many tourists are also concerned about documenting their day, the company’s professional host will be there throughout the travel to guide their guests and also take their pictures so they can all be in them.

Individuals and small groups are usually charged per person for the Okanagan wine tours. The company, however, advises groups of more than six people to get in touch so that special arrangements can be made to accommodate them.

Aside from the standard wine tours, the company also offers special activities for ladies who wish to throw a bachelorette party for a bride-to-be, and couples to wish to experience a romantic night out.

Individuals and groups interested in Upper End Wine Tours’ Okanagan packages may visit their website through the above-stated URL.