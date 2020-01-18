February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Join the free Parent Education Night that could bring your child a lifetime of great health!

(Newswire.net -- January 17, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. If you have a child who has issues with thumb sucking, snoring, restless sleep or suffers from headaches, chronic allergies, ADD/ADHD type symptoms, poor performance in school or crooked and crowded teeth, they could be one of the many children affected by what has been called ‘A Silent Epidemic’ – Sleep Disordered Breathing (SDB). Research shows that 9 out of 10 children suffer from one or more symptoms of SDB, which if left untreated, can turn into lifelong health issues.

The great news is, there is an answer. This answer starts with education, assessment, and treatment. HealthyStart are the pioneers in Pediatric Sleep, Breathing and Airway Health and would like to invite you to attend a free parent education night that you can view online, from the comfort of your home. The educational webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 8:00 p.m. (CST), will have an open Q & A and can change lives!

During the online presentation, parents will learn to identify the habits that can lead to sleep, breathing and airway issues, the symptoms, how children’s growth and development is affected and the treatment. Many Certified HealthyStart Doctors offer complimentary assessments and consultations.

As Dr. Bergersen, founder of HealthyStart says, “It is not just about a beautiful smile, it is about the whole health of the child”

