(Newswire.net -- January 19, 2020) -- Rockaway, NJ -- Sub-Zero Wolf updated home appliance repair services have been launched by Morris County Appliance Repair. The company offers a fast and effective home appliance repair service in Rockaway, NJ.

Morris County Appliance Repair have announced their launch of updated repairs a on Sub-Zero Wolf appliances. The company helps customers to get the best performance it of their electrical appliances and home systems.

For more information, please visit the website here: http://morriscountyappliancerepairs.com

Morris County Appliance Repair are specialists in major household appliance repair. The company are based in Rockaway, NJ and provide their services to homeowners throughout Morris County. Areas covered include Rockaway, Chatham, Hopatcong, Kinnelon, Montville, Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Randolph and Summit.

They understand how major household appliances make a difference to peoples’ daily lives and that when they breakdown or glitch out, they can be a major inconvenience. This is why they offer a fast and effective repair service to their customers.

The company, who have over 50 years of experience in the industry, have announced that they repair all major appliance brands, including Sub-Zero Wolf. The types of appliance they fix, provide parts for and service include ovens, dryers, refrigerators, garbage disposal, dishwashers and much more.

The repair experts explain that they offer homeowners the best in customer service and workmanship. Benefits offered by the company include decades of industry experience, they are fully licensed and insured, and they offer labor and parts warranties. The company was also voted 2018 Service Partner of the Year for Bosch, Thermador, and Gaggenau Appliance Products.

A customer has said of their experience of Morris County Appliance Repair: “These guys were great in providing me with same day service for my refrigerator repair. They saved the day as I had guests coming and could not be without a refrigerator! They fit me in their schedule, they had the part with them, and they completed the repair in less than 20 minutes. I would definitely use them again.”

Those wishing to find out more about Morris County Appliance Repair and their services can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, they can also be contacted on: (973) 957-1476.