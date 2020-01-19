A new range of Quad Cities condos has been launched by Youssi Custom Homes. Called The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing, they offer a range of benefits for buyers.

(Newswire.net -- January 19, 2020) -- Iowa Quad, IA -- A new range of Quad Cities condos has been launched by Youssi Custom Homes. Called The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing, they offer a range of benefits for buyers.

Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa has launched a new range of condo properties called The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing. They are situated in the prestigious Pleasant Valley school district, and have a range of benefits for anyone looking for their ideal property in the area.

More information can be found at: https://facebook.com/YCHomesOfIowa

The team at Youssi Custom Homes are offering units with heated garages, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and American made Quaker style cabinets.

Many of the properties have an open and airy floor plan, and there are pantries in all the units. Over 90 energy efficient furnaces are also available.

Youssi Custom Homes highlights that their mission is to be a customer driven organization, committed to the best real estate products on the market.

It’s for this reason that they’re launching their new range of condos in Forest Grove Crossing. Buyers will find a range of options to choose from, and the company is known for high quality customer service.

Youssi Custom Homes is an accredited company with the BBB. They pride themselves on building homes for all markets, from the first time buyer through to the retiree.

They are renowned for their high quality service and for seeking competitive pricing using the finest materials available.

Every property available as part of the new condo launch comes with a full one year warranty. The team is always on hand to help if buyers have any queries at any stage of the process.

There are a number of benefits to buying a condo over other types of properties. For example, they are traditionally less costly to maintain.

Condos are also known for their tight security, and they have quality, accessible locations close to local amenities.

Anyone considering buying one of the condos available is encouraged to get in touch with the team at Youssi Custom Homes.

Full details can be found on the URL above.