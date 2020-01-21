Barbados sculptor has launched limited access tours to tourists wanting a unique tour experience in Barbados. The tour is conducted by the world-renown sculptor Reggie Medford.

The premier wood sculptor in Barbados has launched limited access tours to tourists wanting the best tour experience in Barbados. The tour is conducted by the world-renown sculptor Reggie Medford or one of his personally tutored artisans. The Medford Craft World tour features the process of turning discarded mahogany roots into pieces of art. It is an example of re-purposing and is geared to expand one's mind to the possibilities around them.

For more information see https://medfordcraftworld.com/medford-tours

Tours have been launched to Medford Craft World which is located in Barbados just ten minutes away from the capital of Bridgetown. Reggie Medford the owner and artist in residence takes what would generally be a throwaway commodity, the roots of mahogany trees, and transforms them into works of art.

Medford pieces have been in exhibits throughout the Caribbean, America, and Europe. The team at Medford Craft World is proud that successive Barbadian Prime Ministers have made presentations of Medford Crafts to Heads of State in North and South America, The Far East, Africa, and China and Nelson Mandela.

Medford Craft World Tour participants are treated to a fully interactive tour of the process Reggie Medford uses to create his mahogany art pieces. The guided tour shows the step-by-step process from the pile of mahogany roots on the property to the finished product. This unique process can only be seen on a VIP tour to the Medford Craft World center.

Some of the unique items for sale are Bookends, Pen & Pencil Holders, Napkin Holders, and Base Clocks. Images may be seen on the company website. Eugene who recently went on the Medford Craft World tour said, "We recently went on a tour of the Medford Craft World. Reggie showed us his work source, a huge disparate tangle of Mahogany tree roots that most folk would put in a wood burner. But Reggie can see the form among the tangle. He goes to work to reveal the most elegant and often sensual piece of sculpture that lies within the tangle."

The Medford Craft World tour experience is exclusive, limited and should be added to any itinerary that involves a visit to Barbados. There is an opportunity to purchase a unique piece of Barbados created with local materials, local designs and a local artist.

For More information please see https://youtu.be/UEDeJIUDtBE or call (246) 425-1919

