The world-famous wood sculptor, Reggie Medford has launched a shop at the Barbados Cruise Terminal. The shop is located in the #4 Spot and can be found upon departing any cruise ship, entering the cruise terminal, staying left and going all the way to the corner. Reggie Medford has named the shop, “Handmade in Barbados” and features 100% Barbadian handcrafted mahogany souvenirs created by the Medford Craft World enterprise

For more information see https://handmade-in-barbados.business.site

This newly launched shop features the artwork and Reggie Medford. His work has been featured in multiple exhibitions in Barbados, America, and Europe. He has perfected a proprietary method to take mahogany tree stumps and repurpose them into beautiful pieces of art.

Many gift shops that are attached to cruise terminals do not sell authentic items made in the country with local materials by a local artist. It was, for this reason, Reggie chose the simple name of his shop, 'Handmade in Barbados.' Some of the unique and affordable souvenirs a tourist can purchase are Bookends, Pen & Pencil Holders, Napkin Holders, and Base Clocks. Custom pieces are also available and worldwide shipping can be arranged.

The shop is staffed by the artist or one of his personally trained proteges. They explain their art process to customers to give them a greater appreciation of what they are seeing, holding and buying. The source of all the art is the Medford Craft World Company which takes mahogany stumps destined for the firepit and turns them into pieces of art fit for the most glamorous setting.

Their pieces have found their way into numerous government heads of state and celebrities including Nelson Mandela. When a tourist comes to “Handmade in Barbados” they have stepped into an authentic curio shop where they can obtain genuine items that are locally sourced, designed and manufactured.

A visitor recently remarked, ”'Handmade in Barbados', ended up being one of my favorite stops. Lots of really cool pieces, handmade by passionate people. Ended up getting a nice cricket clock for my desk as a souvenir of our trip. Check it out. "

A short 15-second video showing some pieces selling by this unique artist can be seen here https://youtu.be/yz_9Y3iEWbo

For anyone visiting Barbados, it is recommended that a stop at the newly launched shop, Handmade in Barbados be put on the list. Be sure to mention the words, "Handmade in Barbados" to the artist on duty for a 10% discount on all goods.

