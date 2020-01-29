Fix My Home SA has launched a comprehensive online directory of home improvement and home security installation specialists in South Africa.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- Fix My Home SA has launched a comprehensive online directory of home improvement and home security installation specialists in South Africa.

Fix My Home SA has launched an online directory connecting home improvement companies with end users who have a home renovation or home security project they need completed. The company specializes in offering a streamlined service to help home owners find reliable contractors for any home improvement or security job in Pretoria.

More information can be found by visiting: https://fixmyhomesa.co.za/security-systems-pretoria

Anyone across South Africa who’s looking for a home improvement specialist in Pretoria is encouraged to visit the website listed above for a list of qualified, professional, reliable home improvement and security installation experts regionally.

The main goal of the website is to compile a professional, reliable directory to help homeowners find the best contractors available within their budget for various home improvement projects including air conditioning, alarm systems, bathroom renovations, building renovations, kitchen installations, security fencing, plumbing, roofing, or painting.

Security fencing is an important feature for any South African home, and the Fix My Home SA website connects homeowners with the most reliable security fence installers to protect homes from burglars and intruders.

No home improvement project is beyond the scope of the Fix My Home SA team. Any project related to home renovations, home improvement and home security can be commissioned through the website. Homeowners can receive up to 3 quotes to effectively compare contractor rates and availability before committing.

The website is designed to help out both home improvement contractors and home owners looking for contractors to hire. Home improvement and security installation experts can apply to be listed on the directory to increase their reach and find customers who require their services.

Homeowners in South Africa who are interested in hiring professional home improvement and home security contractors for their next project can find more information and request free quotes at the following link: https://fixmyhomesa.co.za/free-quote