The new 2020 Article Amplifier has been released. By translating content into the top 5 languages of the world it a marketing tool that guarantees increased traffic to any website.

(Newswire.net -- January 18, 2020) -- The new 2020 Article Amplifier has been released. By translating content into the top 5 languages of the world it a marketing tool that guarantees increased traffic to any website.

The new 2020 Article Amplifier has been released. By translating content into the top 5 languages of the world it a marketing tool that guarantees increased traffic to any website.

For more information see http://www.jonathanledger.com/products/Article-Amplifier

The release of the 2020 Article Amplifier allows anyone in internet marketing the ability to place their content instantly into new channels and outlets. During the initial release, the developer is offering unlimited access to all new subscribers.

The software promises to multiply traffic instantly. It takes content that an internet marketer, an SEO specialist, website owner, and others already own and converts it to video and audio and then translates it into several different popular languages. The software then embeds the audio and video back to the original article.

By instantly multiplying the reach of the content, profits are generally also increased. It allows a content creator the ability to reach new markets without new effort.

The efforts generally spent to develop new content can be redirected toward penetrating new markets because the content is instantly available in the top 5 languages of the world.The Article Amplifier saves time, increases credibility and increases site time which helps in rankings on the search engines. It also amplifies previously posted content, new content, and will take any WordPress URL and amplify it.

The company offers a full 30 day no questions asked money-back guarantee. They guarantee an increase in traffic and exposure of all content written in the past and all content written during the trial period.

A recent user of the Article Amplifier said, "I downloaded this program with a ton of skepticism but I didn't figure I had anything to lose. $125,000 later I'm a believer. Without creating one new word of content this thing went in and did miracles. Article Amplifier is the best."

The 2020 release of the Article Amplifier is now available for immediate download and implementation. A free webinar is available for any interested parties.

For further information see the above URL.