(Newswire.net -- January 18, 2020) -- Pensacola, FL -- In Pensacola FL a leading eye care company, 50 Dollar Eye Guy has launched the EyeMed Vision Care insurance membership. This program makes vision and eye care more affordable for enrolled members.

For more information see https://www.50dollareyeguy.com/blog/155793-what-is-eyemed-insurance

The launch of this program in Pensacola has made eye and vision care more cost-effective. After several national reports were released it was found that 49% of those needing eye and vision care were ignoring this need because of the high cost. EyeMed Vision Care was created to help with the cost of eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses.

EyeMed Vision Care is the largest vision benefits company in the country with almost 50 million members. Members may choose from almost a million eye and vision specialists. One of the main advantages of the membership is that its members are always assured of receiving quality care anywhere in the nation.

With the launch of EyeMed Vision Care by Fifty Dollar Eye Guy members now have substantial discounts on annual exams contact lenses and Eyeglasses Pensacola. Discounts range from 30%-73% over what they might have paid without a membership. EyeMed Vision Care members also enjoy discounts when PRK and LASIK surgery is prescribed and conducted by U.S. the refractive surgeons Laser Network.

The launch of the EyeMed Vision Care by The Fifty Dollar Eye Guy is in keeping with the values of this company. They were voted as the Best eye care facility by VIP Pensacola Magazine. Fifty Dollar Eye Guy in Pensacola also received the reader choice award for the best eye care center in 2018 & 2019.

During the launch, they are offering a Free Eye Exam with the purchase of eyeglasses. Alternatively, if someone brings a doctor's prescription into the store they will receive a $59 discount on their eyeglass purchase.

For further information and a complete list of services see the above URL or call our office at 850-434-6387