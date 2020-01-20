Based in New Brunswick, Expert Home Care expands their special elderly home care services for New Jersey patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and related dementia.

Expert Home Care of NJ expands their special elderly care services for patients with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The home care agency in New Brunswick is a well-awarded leader in New Jersey senior care.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.experthomecare.com

The newly expanded home health care service aims to address the special needs of elderly people who have been diagnosed with cognitive impairments. Expert Home Care recognizes that in cases like these, the patients’ families alone may not be equipped to support their elderly loved ones. The company, then, makes sure to send caregivers with adequate knowledge and training, as well as the patience and compassion to handle the patients’ unique needs.

Aside from providing care and supervision, the agency’s expert caregiver staff may also take advantage of memory care products available today to encourage patients to stay engaged. The patients’ family members may also take part in the activities that make use of these tools.

With proper care and application of the memory tools, both the patients and the people around them can experience and witness positive results, such as improvements in patients’ behaviors. The activities also help reduce boredom and give patients a feeling of purpose and accomplishment as they make decisions for themselves and overcome everyday challenges that they encounter.

Expert Home Care of NJ is a leading provider of both live-in and hourly home care services for New Jersey seniors with or without medical concerns. Their home health services are supervised by registered nurses so clients may rest assured that the care will be thorough and professional. The agency also offers a 48-hour money-back guarantee in the unlikely event that new senior clients are not satisfied with their care.

Those who are interested in Expert Home Care’s senior home care services in New Brunswick, NJ may visit their website stated above for more information. Company representatives are available 24/7 to assist families with urgent concerns.