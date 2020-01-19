Proceeds to build a 181 Room "Pay What You Can" Cancer Hospital, additionally on 2/20/2020 we will announce name of hospital, as decided by buyer of domain.

(Newswire.net -- January 19, 2020) -- EXT.com in celebration of its 8,888th day of operation, pledges the domain EXT.com for sale in the amount of $8,080,808. Proceeds will be contributed to build an 181 Room, "Pay What You Can Cancer Hospital". On February 20, 2020, The name of "Pay What You Can Cancer Hospital, will be announced at the direction of the new domain owner of EXT.com.

Honor and create a new path of luck, with ownership of the most recognized abbreviation on the internet. EXT.com is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Ownership of the domain comes with additional naming rights on the 181 room "Pay What You Can Cancer Hospital".

The proceeds from the sale of EXT.com, will go solely for the purpose of building an 181 room "Pay What You Can Cancer Hospital". The goal to give cancer patients, regardless of ability to pay, a place to catch their breath. A cancer rehab, where we teach pain management, nutrition, quality of life enhancement, sleep hygiene, & more in a back to nature relaxed full-service vacation setting. The goal is to give all cancer patients a higher sense of control, while lowering anxiety, pertaining to the management of there cancer diagnosis.

The "Pay What You Can Cancer Hospital" was inspired by the work of Dr. Kevin Buckman & Chris Ryan. On October 27, 2007, Dr. Nikolaou, on behalf of Fox Chase Medical Center published a double-blind placebo-controlled study titled "Quality of Life (QOL) Supersedes the Classic Predictors of Survival in Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)". This study concluded that by raising a Cancer Patients Quality of Life via the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC QLQ-C30 index), you could directly lower the incidence of morbidity in a cancer patient, regardless of treatment.

In 2008, Chris Ryan with Oncologist Dr. Mahesh Kanojia, Dr. Barkat Charania, and Dr. Kevin Buckman adapted the above-referenced study into a modular 15 part best practice navigation element, and guide on teaching and assisting cancer patients in raising their Quality of Life.

In 2011 this adaption was published under the title "Method of Lowering a Cancer Patients' Morbidity Rate by Increasing Quality of Life of Patient, by Leveraging Cause Based Electronic Support Networks", and later renamed "The Robert Ryan Cancer Protocol ", in honor of the cancer patient who inspired the study.

The Pay What You Can Cancer Hospital is based on the Robert Ryan Cancer Protocol with a modular best practice guide on teaching and assisting cancer patients and their loved ones on the importance of Quality of Life and how to raise it when managing a diagnosis of cancer.

Created on September 19, 1995, it is one of the oldest and most recognized abbreviations on the internet. Perfect for subdomain buildout and email recognition.

For more information please email admin@cancer.im

