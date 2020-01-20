Dr. Marco Pasolini announced new osteopathy treatment procedures for pregnant women. The licensed chiropractor has helped hundreds of women solve various health problems.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Fulham, UK -- Dr. Marco Pasolini announced new osteopathy treatment procedures for pregnant women. The licensed chiropractor has helped hundreds of women solve various health problems that arise during pregnancy at his chiropractic clinic in Fulham, South West London.

Medical Center Marco Pasolini, based in Fulham, London, announced the launch of new expert osteopathic care services for pregnant women and new mothers. Some of the benefits of chiropractic care during pregnancy include controlling symptoms of nausea, reducing the time of labor and delivery, relieving back, neck and joint pain, preventing a potential cesarean delivery and more.

The Marco Pasolini clinic welcomes patients from Fulham, Hammersmith, Kensington, Chelsea, Wandsworth, Westminster, Lambeth, Covent Garden, Marylebone, and the neighboring residential areas in South West London.

More information is available at: https://mphealthclinic.com/

Pregnancy produces the largest postural and body changes that a woman’s body will ever undergo. Changes and pains during pregnancy are common. The health issues associated with the dramatic musculoskeletal changes.can be treated effectively with osteopathic procedures.The osteopathic therapy is a unique form of manual therapy that looks at the body as a whole.

When planning the osteopathic therapy procedures, the physicians take into account the physiological and endocrinological changes that occur in preparation for creating the environment for the developing baby and the overall health condition of the patient.

Dr. Marco Pasolini shared: "One of the most rewarding aspects of being an osteopath is the opportunity to help people relieve their pain, enable women to maintain a healthier pregnancy and enhance baby development. The routine chiropractic procedures at our clinic help women manage pain in their back, hips, and joints and establish pelvic balance."

The therapies at the clinic at tailored for women who are looking for health maintenance of the spinal column, the discs, related nerves, and bone geometry without drugs or surgery. The osteopathic experts help adjust misaligned joints of the body, especially of the spine and help promote health throughout the body.

The medical experts at Marco Pasolini’s clinic will advise patients on exercises and stretches that are safe to use during pregnancy. The therapy helps both the patient and her baby to be as healthy as possible. It removes interference to the patient’s nervous system, improves the uterine function and reduces pain and discomfort.

The clinic is located at 39 Harwood Road, SW6 4QP London, United Kingdom.

Ladies interested in seeing an osteopath in South West London, can schedule an appointment with Dr. Pasolini at https://mphealthclinic.com/ or by calling (02) 034419013.