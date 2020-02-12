Fix My Home SA, services locations in Randburg has launched a 24/7 quoting service for residential and commercial properties.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) -- Randburg, SA -- Fix My Home SA, services locations in Randburg has launched a 24/7 quoting service for residential and commercial properties. They provide quotes for all plumbing needs both routine and emergency.

A new quoting service for plumbing services has been launched by Fix My Home in Randburg, South Africa. It provides 24/7 quotes for residential and commercial customers needing plumbing services.

For more information see https://fixmyhomesa.co.za/randburg-plumber-services

Randburg Fix My Home Plumbing Services guarantees to connect building owners with a professional commercial or residential plumbing company based in Randburg South Africa. All companies quoted provide the services needed and each job is assigned up to three competing quotes so that the user of the service is receiving the best value for their Rand.

The site provides a quote on almost any plumbing problem. These include broken pipes, clogs, slow drains and other plumbing problems. The company has provided quotes that brought plumbing professionals to service hotels, restaurants, hospitals, offices, grocery stores, schools, residential buildings and gas stations.

Broken hot water geysers are one of the most serious yet common plumbing issues that come through the quoting service. This type of plumbing issue can be met by using the quoting service. The signs that an owner might mention in regards to a water heater issue include not having adequate hot, discoloration, water leakage, fowl order like an egg smell, an odd sound coming from the tank, gas leaks, explosions, and no hot water.

The quoting service also handles drains, garbage disposals, water pressure issues, difficulty flushing toilets, burst pipe repairs and pipe installations, pipe upgrades, heat pump installations, water meter installations, water leak detection, and emergency plumbing. The company mentions that upgrading or installing a heat pump will save a lot of money and is less harmful to the environment.

In regards to the newly launched quoting service, a company spokesperson stated, “This kind of service can save a lot of money. Plumbing problems happen to the best of us and they can occur at any time. However, by using the quoting service and receiving help immediately damage is minimized. The quoting service provides 24hr services and the response is almost instantaneous..”

For further information or to receive an immediate quote see the above URL.