A recent Johns Hopkins study claims that more than 250,000 people die every year from medical errors. Some other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000.

(Newswire.net -- January 19, 2020) Rockville, MD -- Did you know that medical errors are currently the third-leading cause of death in the United States? A recent Johns Hopkins study claims that more than 250,000 people die every year from medical errors. Some other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. This is quite alarming, considering that when you fall ill or get injured and trust yourself into the care of a medical establishment, ending up dead from wrong diagnosis, adverse reaction to treatment or a superbug is certainly unexpected and most depressing.

What if you are not even sick and must go to a hospital to just, I don't know.... give birth?

No to brag but I had the healthiest pregnancy. Only half a day of morning sickness, no swelling of the kankles, no weird food cravings. I was bursting with energy and worked full time until a day before contractions. The developing baby also checked out fine at every doctor visit, his little heartbeat filling me with awe and his cute button nose on the ultrasound making me fall in love more than I ever imagined possible.

Due to the constraints of my health insurance at the time, I was scheduled to give birth at a teaching hospital in a big metropolitan area. I had groups of ob-gyn residents come by and assess my predicament. I am pretty sure at some point even the janitor stopped by to have a good long look. But as any would-be-mother in stirrups knows - in the midst of labor pains you just don't care. After such a healthy pregnancy and relatively easy 15 hours natural labor, it was very much a surprise when the doctors whisked by perfect baby boy away to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). I never did find out what exactly happened. The official explanation was that my perfect baby boy's blood tests showed he was fighting an infection. So he remained in NICU for a full week, hooked to an IV attached to his skull (apparently newborn veins are easier to access by the temple than on the arm). I, of course, had been dismissed within 24 hours after giving birth, returning home without a baby. Coming back to NICU multiple times a day to breastfeed my baby hooked to hoses and monitors was my routine. Fast forward 24 years - my baby boy is now a healthy, happy 6'1 man. Thank goodness!

This topic came up at a recent dinner party when somebody else was talking about a loved one that had gone to a hospital for a minor surgery only to catch MRSA there and almost lost his arm. As my friend, an ER nurse says - stay away from hospitals if at all possible! By no means do I discount the many life-saving procedures hospitals perform on a daily basis but one has to wonder - why are infections and additional complications so rampant?

Mike Calamus, the owner of Calamus-Enterprises.com, another guest at that dinner party; offered an explanation. His company specializes in commercial kitchen deep cleaning services among other things. Apparently many hospital kitchens are not actually part of the hospital but ran by outsourced catering companies and of course, quite often have to go bidding and offer the cheapest service to get the contract. Some of which use the dish-washing machines to clean the rubber doormats every night and have no idea how to clean dishwashers by manufacturer standards. I nearly choked on my appetizer hearing that! Heavens-to-Betsy --- that is positively ghastly! No amount of kitchen deep cleaning will ever erase that image from my mind... Written by blogger, mother, world traveler Ave Maria Blithe.

Contact:

Mike Calamus

301-215-0825

info@steamcleaning.us

https://www.calamus-enterprises.com/

About www.calamus-enterprises.com <Please fill out "Company Description">