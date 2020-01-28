Dr. Stefanie Bennett, a professional Fountain Valley acupuncturist launched a new book on the applications of acupuncture for improved fertility.

Dr. Stefanie Bennett, a professional Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach acupuncturist, announced the launch of a new book on acupuncture for improved reproductive conception for couples facing infertility challenges. More information can be found at http://bennettacupuncture.com/fertility-treatments...

Acupuncture has enjoyed a long history as one of the most widely practiced forms of alternative medicine, with many patients reporting tangible benefits after regular acupuncture sessions. This ancient form of medicine is primarily used for general wellness, relaxation and pain management. However, beneficial results have been reported for respiratory, reproductive, digestive disorders and many others.

Acupuncture is officially recognized as a valid medical practice by the NHS and other prestigious bodies.

Dr. Stefanie Bennett is a professional acupuncturist with more than 15 years of experience serving clients in Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and the surrounding area. She has launched “Naturally Taking Charge of Your Fertility”, a guide on how to use the benefits of acupuncture to improve reproductive health and encourage fertility.

Dr. Bennett highlights the importance of her personal experiences in writing this book: “I am not only an acupuncturist, but a successful fertility IVF and acupuncture patient myself, actually twice. I truly understand the hopeful women’s journey as I, too, almost lost hope, but between highly effective fertility acupuncture and finding an excellent fertility MD specialist, it happened for me. This is what makes me strive to help others.”

Dr. Stefanie Bennett provides a wide range of acupuncture and Chinese medicine procedures at her Fountain Valley clinic, Bennett Acupuncture and Functional Medicine. The book is a result of years of research and experience with both traditional acupuncture methods in helping fertility patients, as well as modern research in the possible applications of acupuncture. Dr. Bennett’s professional endeavors have resulted in an Maters degree and PhD in acupuncture and Chinese medicine. She worked side by side with MD's for over 10 years so acutely understands western medicine.

Here is a patient story of how acupuncture gave mom hope, https://youtu.be/-rqGCgpoOkA

