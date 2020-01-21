Based in New York, Tarrytown Self Storage announces the addition of their property photos to their Google My Business page to showcase some of their facility’s best features.

Tarrytown Self Storage announces the release of their property photos on their Google My Business page. The images clearly show why the company is a leader in New York storage solutions.

The company’s Google My Business page can be accessed at: https://g.page/tarrytownselfstorage?gm

The newly released photo submissions highlight some of the best qualities that Tarrytown Self Storage is known for. Several of the images are those of the company’s three-story building in Tarrytown, NY. This property features some of the latest technologies in storage solutions, such as the facility-wide climate control that helps protect items in storage from outside temperatures and elements. CCTV cameras are also in place, further ensuring customers that their items will be kept safe.

The property’s security is also evident in the photos of the storage facility’s hallways. Fire extinguishers are easily accessible in the unlikely event that they are needed. Also visible are the hallways’ energy-efficient lighting, which are equipped with motion sensors so they switch on only as needed to provide ample illumination any time of the day.

There are also photos that showcase the storage rooms’ study construction. Tarrytown Self Storage has made sure to construct their storage units with durability, cleanliness, and security in mind, and these qualities are apparent in the rooms’ steel walls and concrete floors. As convenience is equally important, easy-glide roll-up doors provide customers with secure access to their units.

In business for more than two decades, Tarrytown Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self storage companies in New York. The company operates several storage facilities throughout Westchester County. Opened in 2017, the building at 63 Cortlandt St. is the most recent addition to their locations.

Individuals and companies in need of storage solutions in and around Tarrytown may reach out to the company by calling 914-631-7867 or by logging on to their website at: https://tarrytownselfstorage.com