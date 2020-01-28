Tarrytown Self Storage launches their room specials to allow customers with different storage requirements to book their units online.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) -- Tarrytown, NY -- Tarrytown Self Storage launches their room specials to allow customers with different storage requirements to book their units online.

Based in New York, Tarrytown Self Storage launches their special room offers accessible only to online customers. The promo includes more than 40 rooms of different sizes to accommodate various storage requirements.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://www.tarrytownselfstorage.com

The newly launched room specials has a starting rate of only $19. The storage units on offer range from lockers to small and mid-size rooms of 15 to 45 square feet, to the big units with massive 70 square feet of storage space.

Regardless of the room size, all offers come with free pick-up so clients no longer have to worry about transporting their items. The promo rates also include one month of free rent.

Despite the promo pricing, customers may still expect the same top-notch amenities that Tarrytown Self Storage is known for. The entire facility is climate-controlled to protect items in storage from the elements and fluctuating outside temperatures. There is also CCTV video surveillance to further keep the items safe.

As with the rest of the company’s storage units, customers who avail the online room specials are also granted secure access to their items 24/7. The property is equipped with energy-efficient on-demand lighting, so customers can navigate the facility and manage their items with ease even at night.

Tarrytown Self Storage’s three-story building is located at 63 Cortlandt St. Further cementing their status as one of the leading self-storage companies in New York, the property that opened only in 2017 has some of the most advanced technologies available today. The company is now on their third decade in business and has other locations throughout Westchester County.

Those who are interested in the company’s online-only room specials may simply log on to their website stated above and put a hold on their storage units of choice without keying in their credit card details.