(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Painful conditions like osteoarthritis affects more and more people nowadays. In the United States, it happens to around 30 million individuals.

According to experts, osteoarthritis can happen to any joint inside the body. However, it is worth noting that it is more likely to occur in joints that support the weight. These are the hip, knee, or the spine.

It is worth noting that individuals who are overweight suffer from increased pain levels and joint damage due to the excess pounds they are carrying.

This condition is linked with age, and as the population gets older, there is also a significant increase in the number of older individuals dealing with the condition.

Experts say that this condition is also called wear-and-tear arthritis. It is usually triggered by a progressive damage to the joint cartilage. What makes it all the more disadvantageous is that it has an ability to alter the structures around the joint.

For the many who suffer from OA, daily life can be a complete struggle. This is due to the fact that it normally triggers symptoms like pain and limited range of motion in the affected joint. There are actually many who end up in disability due to the condition.

While there is no known cure yet for this disease, scientists continue to investigate the best remedies helpful for this condition.

It is hard to deny that nowadays, there are many struggling from osteoarthritis who turn to the use of NSAIDs. These medications are pain relievers and can also fight inflammation. While it is true that these pharmaceutical drugs are helpful, it can’t also be denied that they can produce side effects.

Long-term and frequent use of these medications could produce adverse effects like the increased risk of stomach bleeding, a heart attack, and stroke.

It could be extremely helpful to resort to some side-effect-free remedies, such as the use of glucosamine. This therapeutic compound is widely resorted to by individuals with osteoarthritis.

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring chemical that is found in the body. This is a dietary supplement that many people turn to nowadays, especially those who suffer from certain conditions like OA.

This natural healing remedy has been found to work wonders in repairing the joint cartilage and increasing the synovial fluids surrounding the joints.

