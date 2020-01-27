D-mannose is widely resorted to nowadays, and is known to be an excellent safer alternative to antibiotics.

(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Experts have long revealed that urinary tract infections are extremely common among the elderly. However, it is not quite known that aside from its high prevalence, this infection also produces some complications.

According to experts, UTIs often go asymptomatic and this is why it could go unnoticed for a prolonged period. When this happens, it leads in complications.

Studies have found that in the elderly, complications include sudden and unexplained delirium or confusion.

While the common symptoms of UTIs in younger sufferers are burning pain, abdominal pain, and fever, it is actually different in the elderly populations.

Sufferers of this age bracket tend to suffer from headaches, confusion, behavioral changes, and memory loss. There are those who are unable to feed themselves or button their clothes up.

Elderly sufferers may also suffer from weakness, fatigue, depression, undernourishment, and a foul-smelling urine.

Being left untreated for a long time could result in sepsis in the elderly. When this happens, it normally results in symptoms like high fever, rapid and irregular heartbeat, and even septic shock.

It is always best to resort to helpful measures in warding off and treating this type of infection.

There are natural preventive remedies for UTIs, and one is D-mannose. This powerful therapeutic sugar has long been found beneficial in protecting and treating the urinary tract against infections.

In some studies, it has been found that D-mannose works in inhibiting the E.coli bacteria from sticking to the cells that line the urinary tract. This significantly helps in preventing not just the onset, but also the recurrence of infection.

D-mannose is widely resorted to nowadays, and is known to be an excellent safer alternative to antibiotics. This natural remedy may be obtain from consumption of oranges, peaches, and apples.

This UTI-fighting ingredient may also be obtained through the use of formulas like Divine Bounty D-mannose.

This highly potent and pure supplement provides a generous 600 mg of high-quality D-mannose for every capsule. Such potency as high as this is extremely beneficial for many individuals who want to increase protection to their urinary tract health.

It is further worth mentioning every bottle offers 120 Vegetarian capsules, which means consumers can have a supply of this amazing formula for three months.

Every bottle also carries a customer satisfaction guarantee, which is another important feature of this formula. This means that consumers can purchase every bottle of this extra-strength formula absolutely risk-free.

It could also be extremely useful for individuals who want to increase their protection against UTIs.

