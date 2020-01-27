Fighting cancer may be made even more possible by using berberine, which many experts believe to be a strong cancer-fighting agent.

(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Experts have long revealed that cancer is preventable. However unfortunately, more and more people are still suffering from this condition.

According to researchers, the constant use of cellphones have been scientifically found to contribute in the onset of cancer. It is important to remember that cellphones emit radiofrequency energy, which is a form of radiation.

Studies reveal that radiation reduces levels of melatonin, which has long been found to ward off cancerous tumors.

Aside from the constant use of cellphones, it is wise to reduce or avoid inhalation of diesel and petrol fumes. It has been found they actually have the same effect as second-hand smoke. It is imperative to avoid these triggers as they are associated with asthma and lung cancer.

In multiple studies, researchers have found that being sedentary or sitting for long periods of time could also increase cancer risk. Being inactive, which means sitting for over six hours a day, could increase the likelihood of this fatal condition.

Health authorities further warn against having an unhealthy diet, and this particularly includes consuming processed meats. It is important to be warned these foods often have cancer-causing chemicals.

Researchers found this natural remedy kills cancer cells as well as blocks proliferation. There are experts who suggest that it has shown potential as an alternative medicine for tumor chemotherapy.

According to scientists, this healing ingredient could work synergistically combined with cancer treatments. In lab experiments, berberine has been able to sensitize many different types of cancer cells and its efficacy was comparable to that of conventional chemotherapy medication.

For instance when it comes to brain cancer, berberine works wonders in inducing cell death in human brain cancer cells. Studies have even shown that it has been able to demonstrate potent tumor-fighting effect on Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

It is worth mentioning that GBM is the most common type of malignant brain cancer.

There are other types of cancers berberine has been found to fight, such as breast and cervical cancers. It has been found its effects on the growth of breast cancer cells were greater than a commonly-used medication for breast cancer.

Some other studies found it may also aid in fighting cervical cancer, colon cancer, liver cancer, oral cancer, spinal cancer, and lymphoma.

