(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- Depression is undeniably prevalent today, especially in the U.S. This is why more and more researchers are looking into the ways to help reduce its rates.

A study was published in the BMJ journal.

In this research, it has been found that stimulating the brain may produce relief in individuals suffering from depression. It is worth noting that this brain health issue is often treated with drugs and counseling.

However unfortunately, these are methods that don’t work for all patients. Some medications also produce side effects.

In this study, the investigators analyzed the outcomes of 113 clinical trials involving more than 6,700 patients with an average age of 48.

It is worth noting that the subjects had major depression or bipolar depression and they received either brain stimulation or sham therapy.

According to lead researcher Julian Mutz, of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London, all of the treatments were more effective than the sham therapy by all measures.

More research studies are still being carried out to learn about the best possible ways to combat depression. Today, there are natural remedies found to be helpful to sufferers of this brain health issue.

According to studies, medicinal herbs like ashwagandha may work wonders in protecting the brain. This medicinal herb has a long history of use, especially in Ayurvedic medicine.

A study was published in the December 2000 issue of “Phytomedicine”.

In this research, ashwagandha had been found to demonstrate an antidepressant effect. It is worth noting that the use of this medicinal herb has long been found to produce significant benefits for brain health and function.

According to researchers, ashwagandha aids in stabilizing moods. This is one of the major reasons why it could be a beneficial treatment for depression.

A study was also published in the December issue of the “Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology”.

In this research, ashwagandha was also found to be as effective as a pharmaceutical drug for cases of depression and anxiety linked with social isolation.

While more research studies are still being carried out to explore the beneficial effects of ashwagandha deeper, its use is widespread today.

It is worth noting that ashwagandha has been found to have adaptogenic, antidepressant, anxiolytic, antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-angiogenic agents, as well as tannins, potassium, nitrate, fatty acids and glucose.

Today, it is widely resorted to via supplementation like the use of NutraHerbals Ashwagandha (www.amazon.com/organic-ashwagandha-root-powder/dp/B01GZALWGO).

