Utah-based Brizo Pure, a wellness group, released an infographic depicting how CBD use rectifies imbalance in the nervous, endocrine, immune and cardiovascular systems.

Brizo Pure, a Utah-based resource for natural, whole plant essentials, has released a CBD infographic on the ‘Leap To Wholeness’ website. Aptly named ‘How CBD Works’ this informative infographic focuses on systems within the human body that are critical to health and function, and the positive effects that CBD has on these systems.

Recently released, the infographic looks at the effects of CBD on the whole human body, as well as four critical systems - the nervous, endocrine, immune and cardiovascular. Highlighting the main actors that are present in each system, the signs of imbalance within the body, and CBD effects on these systems based on research, the infographic takes a closer look at the endocannabinoid receptors that exist within the body and how these respond to CBD.

According to the infographic, endocannabinoid receptors exist throughout the human body. For example, receptor CB1 is in the brain and CB2 in the body. As such, the body is classified as a complete system and these receptors then regulate other critical systems within the body via specific actors.

For instance, the nervous system's main actors are neurotransmitters. Signs that this system is not balanced include changes to mood such as anxiety, depression, stress responses, psychosis, and restless sleep. However, CB2 receptors can alter these irregularities and restore balance with CBD.

Brizo Pure is a health and wellness resource for natural, water compatible whole plant essentials who create whole flower CBD products. Brizo Pure is committed to complete compliance with the with FDA regulations and as such, because these products have not been evaluated by the FDA, makes no claims as to any extra benefits for products containing cannabidiol. Their products include essential cannabinoids, terpenes, and compounds. Using whole flower fluid extraction process, Brizo Pure ensures that whole-plant preservation occurs along with all of its wellness benefits.

When asked about the CBD infographic, a representative of Tranont, a Brizo Pure distributor and the Leap to Wholeness website, said, “The infographic is a great way to see how effective CBD is on regulating systems in the body. Plus, it highlights what issues CBD use can help to resolve. No-one wants to feel anxious or live with pain, or no sleep, and the infographic lets people with these conditions, and many others, know that there is hope for them.”

To find out more about the Leap to Wholeness website, Brizo Pure and their CBD products, and the infographic, click on the link above. Website visitors can learn more about the ingredients used in CBD products and how these products help to regulate systems in the body.