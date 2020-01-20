Advanced Landscaping, a Weaverville, NC licensed lawn care contractor has launched landscaping for new homes in the area. The award-winning company offers landscaping and hardscaping solutio...

Advanced Landscaping, a Weaverville, NC licensed lawn care contractor has launched landscaping for new homes in the area. The award-winning company offers landscaping and hardscaping solutions to improve curb appeal, lower erosion, and improve energy efficiency.

The award-winning landscaping contractor in Weaverville, NC works directly with customers and businesses to design and deliver custom landscaping solutions for new residential construction in the city. Advanced Landscaping has expanded its licensed lawn, garden, and tree care services to Weaverville, located less than 10 miles north of Asheville.

Landscaping around a new home allows homeowners to customize a property's exterior aesthetic, improving property value, and adding curb appeal. Well-placed trees and shrubs can make a home energy-efficient and improve privacy.

Professional Weaverville landscape designers from Advanced Landscaping transform a home's aesthetic while thoughtfully planning, planting, and maintaining landscape and hardscape elements that improve privacy, lower dust levels, keep homes cool, prevent root incursions, and prevent erosion.

The professional landscape designers in Asheville set up wood and stone retaining walls, establish hillsides, install patios and pathways for small or large homes. Advanced Landscaping also offers outdoor drainage troubleshooting services and after-project cleanup.

According to a spokesperson for the Asheville professional landscaping installation company, "We listened to our customers and are proud to offer premium garden care and tree services in Weaverville. We look forward to bringing our responsive, affordable, and efficient garden care services to the region."

Advanced Landscaping is a full-service landscaping installation company based in Asheville, NC and headed by owner and founder Rick Thrash. Rick is a licensed landscape contractor in North Carolina with more than 35 years of experience. The BBB-accredited company is the winner of consecutive service awards in Arden, Fletcher, and Hendersonville.

For more information about landscaping for new homes in Weaverville, NC, call 828-778-4272 or visit the URL above.