A new guide to teaching English as a foreign language has been launched by eEnglish. It offers a range of courses to help anyone become certified in two weeks.

A new guide to teaching English as a foreign language has been launched by eEnglish. It offers a range of courses to help anyone become certified in two weeks.

A new guide has been launched covering the benefits of teaching English as a foreign language. It showcases how anyone can become a certified TEFL teacher in just two weeks, and provides access to programs to achieve certification.

More information can be found at: Best Online TEFL Certification

The newly launched guide explains that teaching English as a foreign language is a great way for anyone to earn money while traveling the world.

Interested parties can travel, explore new cultures, make international friends, learn a new language themselves, and improve their resume. All of this can be done while making a positive impact on someone else’s life.

Readers will discover that with online TEFL training, anyone can gain an internationally recognized TEFL certification after two weeks of online training.

The eEnglish courses come with a lifetime job club membership. This means that anyone who successfully passes the training will be guaranteed to find a job subject to interview.

The guide highlights that with English becoming the “global language”, trained teachers are in high demand all across the world.

This is true in primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, universities, private institutions, and more.

Participants signing up to one of the training programs will gain experience and knowledge on how to teach kids. Experienced and knowledgeable staff will guide them through each lesson, and one-on-one teaching practice can be arranged with real ESL students.

There are a number of benefits to teaching English abroad. Teachers will be able to travel the world, meet new people, experience the positive impact of teaching, and get regular pay while building their resume. It also helps them to prepare for future teaching opportunities. Once a teacher is certified with TEFL, there is an option to either travel or work from home. This could be a good supplement to a current teacher's income, or anyone else for that matter.

A recent course participant said: “This is just a quick belated email to thank all of the staff in Phuket for making the TEFL course interesting and enjoyable. The course is first class and far exceeded my expectations; I cannot fault the content, teachers or teaching methods used, and will certainly recommend the course to others.”

Full details on the guide and the courses available can be found on the URL above.