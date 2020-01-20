Innovative Aftermarket Group updated its popular Dfence GPS technology for vehicle owners interested in a convenient way to track the position of their vehicles 24/7.

Innovative Aftermarket Group updated its popular Dfence GPS technology for vehicle owners interested in a convenient way to track the position of their vehicles 24/7.

Innovative Aftermarket Group (IAG), a company specializing in high-quality GPS-based technologies, released an updated version of its popular Dfence GPS system. The solution aims to provide a complete vehicle tracking and monitoring system which alerts owners the instant their vehicle is moved.

More details can be found at https://www.dfencegps.com.

The newly updated system has been developed as a high-accuracy GPS auto security system that can be easily adapted to any type of personal or commercial vehicle. As recent statistics show that a US vehicle is stolen every 43 seconds, investing in a reliable security system has become essential.

Dfence GPS offers a fully-integrated GPS tracking and alerting system that can be controlled from an intuitive mobile app.

Users can create a personalized geo fence around their car to mark the accepted area where the vehicle is safe. Once the car is moved beyond the geo fence, the system automatically alerts the owner.

Using the Dfence app, car owners can see the precise location of their vehicle, as well as its speed and direction. In case of theft, the info can be easily passed on to the authorities.

The app also allows users to automatically e-mail their local police department and the one closest to the vehicle if they suspect that their car may have been stolen.

With the latest announcement, IAG continues to invest in the development of high-quality GPS solutions for modern consumers.

A satisfied client said: “I have had my GPS device for over 10 years and not once have I had an issue. Being a single mom with two teenage boys my GPS helped me know where my boys were at any time night or day. As I get older and more forgetful I’m using it more and more just to remember where I parked my car. I love this device because this company constantly updates their equipment and keeps up to date with today’s technology.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.