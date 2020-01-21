Marketing and technology company Cart Geek specialises in website and mobile app development, branding, and marketing, working with clients around the world and providing 24/7 support.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- Marketing and technology company Cart Geek specialises in website and mobile app development, branding, and marketing, working with clients around the world and providing 24/7 support.

Mumbai, India — Cart Geek has recently launched a new website. With a focus on efficient and streamlined website and mobile app development, branding, and marketing, the developer has launched a newly designed website that centres its relationship with clientele.

The Cart Geek team helps clients to determine which of their services best suits the desired outcome of the project. The company offers complete website revamps for those also looking to launch a newly designed website. They also cater to clients seeking to build e-commerce websites. They work with many of the world’s most popular web development platforms like PHP, Magento, and WordPress and also specialise in user experience and interface design.

Mobile app creation and design is another service offered by the company, crafting both iOs and Android-compatible client product apps. For clients who already have a website and an app, Cart Geek can provide IT servicing, online marketing, and design services.

After an initial meeting and plan, Cart Geek designs and develops the product while maintaining professional and consistent communication with clients throughout the process. Once approved, the design turns into a developing project. The launch is the final step of the process. Cart Geek provides 24/7 support and monitoring after the initial launch. Developers are available to answer any questions or fix any bugs in the website or app.

The new website also includes a blog for clients who are curious about the tech and marketing world. The articles here provide tips and information for those looking to expand their business online. Topics can range from website designs to sales CRM depending on the demand for content.

With their new website ready to go, Cart Geek emphasises their timely delivery and 24/7 support system.The focus is on getting client information, creating customised products, and keeping an open line of communication.