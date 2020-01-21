A newly updated concrete floor covering service has been launched by Smith Concrete Coatings. The team serves throughout Portland Oregon to Salem OR, and the surrounding areas.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Portland, OR -- A newly updated concrete floor covering service has been launched by Smith Concrete Coatings. The team serves throughout Portland Oregon to Salem OR, and the surrounding areas.

Smith Concrete Coatings has launched a newly updated garage floor epoxy coatings service to help customers design their dream floor space. Located in McMinnville, they provide painting and flooring services throughout the local area.

More information can be found at: https://portlandgaragefloor.com

The site explains that Smith Concrete Coatings offers high quality custom coating installations, sealing and polishing, and floor coating solutions.

They also provide cove bases, joint repair, and surface prep to fix cracks, spalling and oil saturation as well as the leveling of floors to remove high and low areas.

One of the things that separates them from other companies in the area is that they specialize in a variety of residential, commercial and industrial custom floor coatings.

Customers can get in touch for all of their concrete flooring needs. Whether they want a garage floor renovation, or completely new installation, the team at Smith Concrete Coatings can help.

One day polyaspartic flooring installation is one of the most popular flooring choices for homes and businesses.

The team at Smith Concrete Coatings explains that surface finish options include matte or high gloss, stained or inexpensive grind and seal.

There are a number of benefits to concrete coatings for the home or office. It’s a very strong material, is easy to clean, and is non-hazardous.

In addition to this, it makes for an environmentally friendly floor installation. Further to this, the grinding process helps to eliminate dust, and the final floor is non-porous, so water won’t enter the concrete.

The team states: “First, the concrete is ground with a coarse diamond blade. It is then ground and polished with finer and finer blades. At one point, a liquid densifier will be applied to the floor, which helps to make the molecules in the concrete tighter and make the floor non-porous. The floor is then polished to completion.”

The team serves the whole local area from Portland to Salem in Oregon.

Full details of their newly updated services can be found on the URL above.