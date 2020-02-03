A new guide on the use of RTT therapy to treat autoimmune disease has been launched. The guide is perfect for anybody looking for a unique and effective treatment for autoimmune disease.

A new guide focusing on using RTT therapy for autoimmune disease treatment has been launched. The guide goes into detail about autoimmune disease and how to treat it through tackling beliefs and emotions from childhood. The guide is ideal for anybody suffering from autoimmune disease or anyone that knows anybody suffering, and is looking for an effective, different approach to treatment.

More information can be found at: https://autoimmunenaturaltreatment.com

Readers will find that the guide explains how autoimmune diseases are emotional rather than physical. This means the treatment is unique and interesting as well as effective.

The guide focuses on the root causes of autoimmune disease, which are the beliefs and emotions from as far back as childhood. These root causes can be different for everyone, because every person is different, however the cause is usually the same and is linked to past incidents in life.

Readers will discover that to help treat autoimmune disease, the conscious and subconscious minds must be aligned. This is because the subconscious mind will avoid emotional pain and will command the immune system to attack itself, causing physical pain, to avoid dealing with emotional pain, thus causing an autoimmune disease.

Through RTT, the subconscious and conscious minds can be aligned and this combats the torment, illness and hopelessness that come from an unaligned mind. With an aligned mind, readers will feel powerful, resilient and balanced.

The guide details that RTT (Rapid Transformational Therapy) works by combining hypnotherapy, NLP, psychotherapy and cognitive behavioural therapy to access the subconscious mind and reprogram beliefs and emotions.

Autoimmune Natural Treatment states: “My purpose is to inspire people to view autoimmune disease through a new lens, and to understand the root cause. Through accessing the subconscious mind, we learn quickly that the root cause of autoimmune disease is emotional, not physical.”

