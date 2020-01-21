A newly updated auto detailing and car cleaning service has been launched by Ballistic Detailing in Auburn.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Auburn, CA -- A newly updated auto detailing and car cleaning service has been launched by Ballistic Detailing in Auburn. They pride themselves on high quality service and bring customers vehicles to showroom level shine.

The site explains that Ballistic Detailing is run by Jason Mentas, who has been serving the greater Auburn and Roseville areas for over 20 years.

His family relocated to Northern California in 2000 and since then has focused on providing local customers with the best customer service.

The newly updated service has a special focus on the small details, which helps to ensure customers get the best results. It’s this commitment to customer experience that helps to separate the company from the competition.

Ballistic Detailing is a full service provider for regular vehicles, family vehicles, or exotic cars. Regardless of the customer’s needs, the team is able to help.

In addition to this, Jason and his team can provide detailing for trucks, boats, and other high performance vehicles.

Complete mobile detailing packages include everything that’s needed to bring a showroom shine to the customer’s vehicle. Careful consideration and attention is given to every part of the vehicle, both inside and out.

The team states: “Beginning with a hand wash, our team uses a clay bar treatment to remove surface imperfections and oxidation and a top quality finish to restore paint brilliance. Inside your vehicle, we use top qulaity products to clean and protect surfaces as well as shampoo upholstry and deep clean leather.”

Other services provided as part of the new update include ceramic coating and paint restoration. These offer the highest level of surface protection available for a car. In addition to this, they last for several years, replacing the need for a regular wax.

Customers are encouraged to get in touch for all their customized mobile detailing needs.

