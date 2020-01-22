Lead Nurture Systems released a full report on the High Level CRM, a fully integrated marketing and reputation management platform.

(Newswire.net -- January 20, 2020) -- Lead Nurture Systems released a full report on the High Level CRM, a fully integrated marketing and reputation management platform.

Lead Nurture Systems, a company specializing in high-quality lead generation and digital marketing strategies, released a new report on using the High Level CRM platform. Ideal for business owners looking to streamline their lead generation, reputation management and customer relations practices, the platform is also a valuable addition to the services of modern digital marketers.

More details can be found at https://www.leadnurturesystem.com.

The new report aims to provide an objective look at High Level CRM, an increasingly popular CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform. Designed to provide complete functionality across a variety of essential processes, the tool can be easily adapted to the needs and goals of modern business owners across sectors.

According to the report, the CRM platform is the first of its kind to integrate features such as two-way messaging with customers, pipeline, scheduling, funnel page development, and many others.

The diverse functionality of the platform means that it works as a fully integrated marketing platform which can be be run directly by the business owner or marketing specialist.

Using the built-in drag-and-drop page builder, users can easily create forms and landing pages to capture potential leads and store them directly in the platform.

To increase conversion rates, the platform also allows the development of custom nurture campaigns to send text messages, e-mails or social media messages to new leads.

The newly released report also discusses the reputation monitoring and management features of High Level. Using the built-in review request tools, users can request customer feedback and respond adequately to new reviews on platforms such as Google, Facebook or Yelp.

A satisfied user said: “As a subscriber to multiple software platforms to keep our businesses at the forefront of the industry, I can truly share this software developed by High Level, makes my job as the CEO a simpler one. Meaning I can see new clients coming in the door from multiple resources, our company follow up, conversions, current client’s information, sales, and special offers in one place.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.