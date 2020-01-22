Bettendorf, Iowa real estate agency MoveQC expanded its services to offer client-centered real estate consulting solutions for home buyers and sellers in Moline, Illinois.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- Bettendorf, Iowa real estate agency MoveQC expanded its services to offer client-centered real estate consulting solutions for home buyers and sellers in Moline, Illinois.

MoveQC, a real estate agency based in Bettendorf, Iowa, announced an expansion of its services to help home buyers and sellers in Moline, Illinois and the surrounding areas. Licensed in both Iowa and Illinois, the agency offers a comprehensive solution tailored to the needs, budgets and preferences of each client.

More details can be found at https://www.moveqc.com.

The agency’s expansion aims to respond to the increased demand for high-quality real estate consulting services in the Quad Cities area.

Part of the prestigious Kelly Williams Realty agency, MoveQC has established a strong network of partners in the local real estate market, being able to respond to the diverse needs of modern Quad Cities home sellers and buyers.

Depending on the needs of each client, the agency offers access to a diverse real estate market, advanced property analysis and comparison services for home buyers, expert property valuation, and many other services.

Home sellers benefit from a comprehensive service package which covers every legal and marketing aspect needed to sell their homes fast for the best price. The agency’s service includes everything from initial property valuation to complete online marketing, exclusive listings, home staging and negotiation.

Clients interested in purchasing a property in the Moline area can contact MoveQC for expert consulting to help them choose the ideal property for their needs and preferences. The real estate experts offer buyers a wide range of available listings in their target locations, and offer expert consulting, negotiation and legal assistance to streamline the home buying process.

The recent service update is part of the agency’s continuous commitment to providing high-quality real estate consulting services for clients in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, Rock Island and the surrounding areas. See https://www.facebook.com/moveqcrealestategroup for more information.

A satisfied client said: “Move QC was a great real estate team to work with through our recent real estate transaction. The group sold our home in Bettendorf. From the very beginning they helped me stage my home and moved larger objects down into the garage. I didn’t have to lift a finger. They also helped me with their expert advice as to what would look better in the home to stage and sell it quickly. I would definitely recommend their services.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting their Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9r88Fz6U5ArUDYMZTX5axA or at the above-mentioned website.