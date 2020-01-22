A new store for branded and custom clothing options has been launched by Haberdash. They work with brands and companies to create unique and engaging apparel.

Haberdash has launched a new online store offering customers the chance to find high quality custom apparel at affordable prices. They are known for working with prominent brands to design retail-ready apparel and now customers across the country can get great deals on bulk clothes.

More information can be found at: https://haberdash.shop

The site explains that Haberdash has previously worked with brands such as Starbucks, The Martin Agency, Work, CapitalOne and Oreo.

Customers will find a range of clothing and design styles available on the online store. These are broken down into categories based on their design.

Options include Colorblock, Colorfelt, Holofoil, Leathercraft, Monochrome, and Classics.

In the Classics section of the online store, customers will find classic T-shirts, joggers, jackets, shorts,hats and other apparel and accessories.

Options include the dad hat, classic SnapBack caps, acid wash T-shirts, lightweight hoodies, coaches jackets for outdoor wear, and contrast pocket T-shirts.

These can all be customized to add a unique look and feel to the clothes. Text can be added to the back or chest, and custom artwork can also be added.

With letterman jackets, embroidered elements can be added, along with distinctive back graphics, and custom fabric tags.

One of the most popular ranges on the store is their Colorblock apparel and accessories range. These include striped windbreakers, striped T-shirts, customizable visors, logo hoodies, and customizable tote bags.

Branded clothing has a range of benefits for businesses and sports teams around the country. It can give staff members a sense of belonging, communicate team messages, and help to build confidence.

In addition to uniting the team, it gives a more uniform look while still looking distinctive and fresh.

Further to this, branded clothing can increase interest in the business and increase brand awareness. It also helps to create a more distinct and engaging corporate culture.

Full details on the product range available through Haberdash can be found on the URL above.