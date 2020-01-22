As the calendar turns to 2020, there are new styles in home improvement that everyone should know about. These trends will help with home renovations.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- There are many individuals and families who own a home that they feel is never quite finished. As a result, many people engage in home renovation projects from time to time to try to improve the value of their home as well as the comfort and feel of their living space. As the calendar turns to 2020, it is time for a new suite of home improvement styles to take shape. The team from Handymatecan help everyone make sure their home improvement project goes well.

The first major trend that is appearing in the home improvement industry is the focus on surfaces. Over the past few years, surfaces have been among the biggest expenditures when it comes to home improvement projects. Some of the key examples of surfaces include carpets, ceiling tiles, countertops, floor paneling, and hardwood floors. Surfaces are expensive and represent a major expendituret for those who own homes. Of course, the exact nature of these surfaces is starting to change. Many people are looking to invest in more unique patterns when it comes to the surfaces of their homes. This is an opportunity for homeowners to place their own unique twist on their home’s surfaces.

Next, there is a major push for something called in open concept in homes all over the world. In the past, homes were made to have even, clearly divided rooms such as a living room, foyer, kitchen, and dining room. Now, there is a push to make this a more open space. In this style, the dining room, kitchen, and living room are all one big area. This means taking down the walls that used to separate these rooms from each other. With one big, open area, everyone can feel like they are a part of the conversation in the living room even if they are working in the kitchen. An open concept also allows for more light to enter the room, helping people reduce their utility bills. An open concept for home improvement projects is going to continue to be popular in the future.

Along with the open concept and lower utility bills comes a push for sustainability. It’s no secret that the environment has been a popular focus of national attention over the past few years. It is important to take steps to protect it. As a result, one of the most popular home improvement trends of the coming decade is going to take the form of sustainability. Many people are bringing nature into their homes and offices. Plants and greenery is a popular home décor item. In addition to promoting a green feel, sustainability is also important because these plants help to purify the air. This can provide significant health benefits to those who might have health conditions such as asthma or allergies. Plants and natural decorations are going to become even more popular in the coming years.

Minimalism has been a popular trend over the past few years and is going to be even more popular in the coming decade. While the past decade was all about detail, the new push is towards minimalism. In an effort to reduce stress and free the mind, minimalism has become incredibly popular. Those who embrace this style are going to go for nice, clean lines, straight edges, and straightforward furniture. The idea behind minimalism is that this will provide everyone with an opportunity to allow their minds to relax, allowing their stress to dissipate.

Another major push in home improvement projects in 2020 is a focus on wellness. As alluded to in the last section, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their houses into more relaxing places. In addition to minimalism, there is going to be a rise in additional wellness upgrades. This might take the form of something called circadian lighting, which helps control the home’s lighting to match up with the body’s natural rhythm. The idea behind this is to provide assistance to someone’s cycle and sleep and wake, keeping the body in its natural state.

Finally, one of the major developments in the world of home improvement has been the rise of dark colors. Many experts in the industry are saying that black is back. While the prior years have focused on bright colors, this decade is going to see the rise of dark colors in certain areas of the home. Many people are investing in dark flooring and counters for the bathroom and kitchen. While there is still going to be plenty of white in homes, dark colors are no longer going to be excluded from the interior design process.

These are only a few of the many trends that are taking shape in the world of home improvement. Without a doubt, these styles are going to continue to evolve in the years to come. Anyone who is looking to conduct a home improvement project should be sure to enlist the help of trained professionals.