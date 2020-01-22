A newly launched Magic Trio Peelers, multi-functional peeler has been launched by Enji Prime on Amazon. It combines a professional peeler, julienne peeler, and standard peeler in one set.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- A newly launched Magic Trio Peelers, multi-functional peeler has been launched by Enji Prime on Amazon. It combines a professional peeler, julienne peeler, and standard peeler in one set.

Enji Prime has launched a new model of the original Magic Trio Peeler for fruits and vegetables. It is a specialist peeler, slicer and shredder with spiralizer functionality, and is made to the highest quality.

The Amazon page listing explains that the high quality peelers are a set of three, which have an ABS handle and stainless steel blade for cutting, shredding and slicing.

It works on a variety of fruits and vegetables, for example the skin of apple, potatoes, carrot, cucumber, ginger, mango and lemon.

One of the key benefits of the new peeler is that it is fully safe to use. Its dual ultra sharp surgical stainless steel swivel peeler has a comfortable handle that is easy to grip, and makes the tool easy to use.

This ergonomic design makes the peeler a lot more effortless to peel. Food can be prepared easier, and the process is a lot smoother and faster.

Customers will find that the peeler from Enji Prime comes with an ergonomic design that adds to its functionality. It has a double edged blade that can be used both cutting forward and backward.

What’s more, customers can buy safe in the knowledge that they get a full money back guarantee. This means that if they’re not 100% satisfied with their purchase, they can get their money back without worry.

Each purchase comes with three different blades, which makes it suitable for a wide range of vegetables.

Enji Prime states: “Offering smooth and effortless peeling no matter which piece of the set you're using, each one of these peelers is created with a different colored handle so you can quickly and easily choose the one you need without needing to look at the blades of all three first.”

Customers will find that the peeler is designed to peel anything quickly and effectively.

