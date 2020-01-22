Online gadget store Enji Prime released an updated version of the MiniEye tiny HD video spy camera, a small video hidden camera recorder that features a high-quality night mode and many othe...

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- Online gadget store Enji Prime released an updated version of the MiniEye tiny HD video spy camera, a small video hidden camera recorder that features a high-quality night mode and many other features.

Enji Prime, a company specializing in high-quality gadgets and household products, released an updated version of its popular MiniEye Spy Hidden Camera. The small camera can be used as a safety monitoring system both indoors and outdoors, making it ideal for a variety of personal and commercial monitoring applications.

More details can be found at Spy Camera.

The newly updated product has been designed as an accessible, portable and nearly impossible to detect HD camera. With various features such as night vision, long recording session and many others, the camera can be a useful addition to any household.

One of its most important features is its high-quality night mode. The camera is equipped with 6 LED lights that are invisible to the human eye but offers the camera the ability to record HD video in low or no-light environments.

With an included 32 GB SD card, the MiniEye can record up to 100 minutes of HD videos.

Due to its small size and increased portability, the camera is highly versatile and an be used in a variety of applications. From a standard monitoring system to a sports body camera, nanny cam or attached to a drone, its video recording uses are practically unlimited.

The product’s rating of more than 4 stars out of over 130 Amazon reviews shows that its users have been happy with its quality and very reasonable price.

A satisfied customer said: “What drew me to this camera was that it recorded in HD and that that it already came with the SD card. When I received it I was really impressed on how well it was made and the various mounting options I had. The instructions were very clear to understand as well. I would definitely recommend it.”

The latest announcement is part of Enji Prime’s commitment to offering high-quality consumer products at very affordable prices.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, you may also check this YouTube Video:

Enji Spy Camera