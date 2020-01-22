Enji Prime updated its popular range of 4K waterproof sport action video cameras to offer both a full-size and mini version.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- Enji Prime updated its popular range of 4K waterproof sport action video cameras to offer both a full-size and mini version.

Enji Prime, an online store specializing in household products and gadgets, released an updated version of its popular 4K Sports Action video camera. Available in a full-size and mini version, the camera offers superior video capture in all types of environments, its waterproof case making it ideal for outdoor recording.

The newly updated Enji cameras aim to provide an affordable camcorder for sports and outdoors enthusiasts who want to capture their experiences in ultra high-definition video formats. The 1080 super HD resolution allows for the recording of professional-quality video and audio outputs, making the camera a solid choice for both amateur and professional content creators.

The video cameras feature extended battery life for up to 120 minutes of continuous video recording. The camera is compatible with Micro SDHC memory cards of up to 32 GB.

One of the most important features of an outdoor video camera is its ability to withstand water exposure. With a high-quality waterproof case and underwater protection technology, the new Enji Prime video cameras offer users underwater recording capacity of up to 30 meters.

Another important feature of the Enji cameras is its 120-degree super wide angle lens, ideal for capturing wide frames such as mountain landscapes.

Enji Prime has equipped its cameras with a versatile mounting mechanism which allows it to be placed on bikes, helmets or as a dashcam in the car.

Finally, the newly updated cameras come with smartphone connectivity to make it easy to control them from a distance.

With the latest announcement, Enji Prime continues to expand its range of high-quality products for modern consumers throughout the world.

“As a family-owned business, our mission is to provide premium technology products for today’s modern consumers”, said a company representative. “We are committed to using premium quality materials in our products, exceptional customer support, and useful technology education.”

