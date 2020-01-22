Westshore Mortgage & Investments Co., Inc. (WMI) announces the launch of their hard money bridge loans for Florida companies who wish to finance an existing commercial property.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- Westshore Mortgage & Investments Co., Inc. (WMI) announces the launch of their hard money bridge loans for Florida companies who wish to finance an existing commercial property.

The loan services provide the perfect solution for companies who wish to get more immediate access to funding for their commercial projects. WMI recognizes that loan processing with traditional lenders can take several months to complete, so they offer more expedient solution in the form of hard money bridge loans.

This specific type of short-term loans are proving to be a more viable option for many of the company’s clients because they are secured by a real estate property, and therefore easier to approve. For borrowers, this often requires establishing that the property is operational and is generating income when the loan application is submitted.

Various types of properties may qualify to secure commercial hard money loans. Establishments such as offices, shopping malls and retail stores may all qualify, as well as hospitality properties like hotels and resorts. Even structures dedicated to healthcare, including medical facilities and assisted living centers, can be used to secure a loan. WMI may also consider other types of properties on a case-to-case basis.

WMI has been providing commercial hard money bridge loans and other types of mortgage loans to borrowers in the US and other areas of the world, primarily in Mexico and the Carribean. The company is known to deliver creative solutions and flexible loan options compared to traditional lenders.

Interested parties in and around Florida may get in touch with Mr. Ray Wateska for a free feasibility review of their financing request, as well as the other loan options that may be available to them. Clients may reach him through the website above or by calling 813-749-6953.