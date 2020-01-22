This article will delve into important details about thickener sprays and how to choose the best one.

(Newswire.net -- January 21, 2020) -- Grooming a beard to your perfectionist standards isn’t always easy. In fact, it’s a struggle. And when deciding between beard growth oil and beard thickener sprays things can even get harder. This article will delve into important details about thickener sprays and how to choose the best one.

Understanding the Basics

Basically, beard thickener sprays are supplements that are designed to facilitate the growth of beards in areas with dormant hair growth. They provide nutrients to stimulate the development of beards and help in preventing hair loss, as they’re made of natural ingredients such as essential oils as well as herbs.

A beard thickener spray fills the patchy areas of your beard and also delivers supplementary nutrients to the hair follicles which in turn increases beard growth. Plus, it’s also extremely useful when you want to grow a thick beard as it fills out patchy areas making them look fuller and thicker.

Before you decide to utilize a beard thickener spray, it’s important to first let your facial hair grow naturally. As compared to accelerated or synthetic beard growth, natural beard growth is more reliable with no consequences.

The Ingredients

Most beard growth sprays feature natural ingredients that help in strengthening as well as softening facial hair. Some of the active ingredients include sulfur for aiding facial hair growth, calcium for preventing hair loss, zinc for boosting the production of thyroid hormones, potassium for releasing DHT, and magnesium for regulating DHT as well as testosterone hormones.

Other constituents include angelica root, tea tree oil, Saw palmetto, plus vitamins A, B, and C. When shopping around for a beard growth spray, be careful to choose products containing all-natural as well as organic ingredients. This will ensure that you grow a thicker beard without experiencing the side effects of harsh chemical content. While growing a luxurious beard is your top priority, your heath equally important.

Are they Safe?

When it comes to beard growth sprays, safety is a major concern. You may probably have come across several reviews that indicate that beard growth sprays trigger symptoms of irritation. However, this is entirely dependent on the ingredients utilized in the formation of a particular product.

Beard growth sprays featuring a harsh chemical content are typically bound to irritate, but an all-natural product doesn’t usually cause any form of irritation unless you have a pre-existing allergy condition.

When spraying your beard, ensure that you cover both your eyes and nose as they might get irritated. And if you’re allergic to deodorants and perfumes, avoid using such products as they could end up aggravating your symptoms.

The Bottom-Line

When it comes to choosing beard thickener spray, there are so many things you may want to take into consideration. These sprays are some of the best beard thickening products for you. But you must consider the size of your beard, the desired thickness, and whether you have a pre-existing allergy or not. Remember, certain products feature a harsh chemical content that could end up irritating your nose and eyes. So, be keen to cover those areas when spraying your beard.