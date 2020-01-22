Margie Meacham’s Learning To Go blog has been recognized as one of the best neuroscience blogs by Feedspot, placing it in the select company of major university and scholarly journal blogs...

Margie Meacham’s Learning To Go blog has been recognized as one of the best neuroscience blogs by Feedspot, placing it in the select company of major university and scholarly journal blogs, among others.

Popular content reader Feedspot included Learning To Go, “Brain Lady” Margie Meacham’s blog, on its list of Top 100 Neuroscience Blogs. A first for the one-woman-run website, it is a recognition of the quality of its content and the engagement it generates across multiple platforms.

The event is also important since it marks one of the very few times a small private blog makes it to the prestigious Feedspot list. The exclusive top includes blogs by major universities and scholarly journals, as well as practicing neuroscientists and equipment manufacturers.

Feedspot founder Anuj Agarwal personally praised Margie for her achievement: “I personally give you a high-five and want to thank you for your contribution to this world. This is the most comprehensive list of Top 100 Neuroscience Blogs on the Internet and I’m honored to have you as part of this!”

Margie used neuroscience to talk about the reward system and its importance in encouraging hard work.

“Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers that send information between neurons”, said Marge. “When we receive an award or win a competition, the brain releases the neurotransmitter dopamine, which stimulates pleasurable feelings and facilitates memories in the hippocampus. Dopamine is your brain’s way of telling you that you’re doing something that supports your survival.”

“Because it feels so wonderful, you’re inspired to continue the behavior”, she added. “When recognition comes from such a respected source, it really validates all the hard work and late nights I’ve spent perfecting this blog for a small, loyal audience.”

"By the way, we've recently learned that reward learning works for artificial neural networks too. The learning professional of today needs to be aware of machine learning and artificial intelligence, while professionals in those fields need to be tracking cognitive neuroscience. That's why my blog is all about."

Talking about her future plans for Learning To Go, Margie said: “I’m going to continue curating the latest news about learning science for teachers, leaders, and anyone who is curious about their amazing brain. My goal is to stay on the list and possibly even move up as more people learn about this blog.”

Margie is a top-rated author on Amazon and a leader in applied neuroscience for business and personal growth. She is available for interviews and speaking engagements and can be contacted at margie@learningtogo.info.

