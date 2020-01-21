Neuropathy@CoreHealth is proud to offer RST-Sanexas to relieve neuropathy & chronic nerve pain.We are the first facility in CT.203-875-0846

Darien , CT --

The RST-Sanexas neoGEN-Series system produces complex electric signal energy

waves along with associated harmonic resonance frequencies which, will imitate,

facilitate, exhaust or interrupt the neuron’s axonal action potential. RST­Sanexas

electric signal energy is administered by an ultra-high digital frequency generating

system (UHdfg). The complex signal energy waves are formed as electrically balanced,

biphasic symmetrical primary energy waveforms, and then modulated by superimposed

therapeutic frequencies with associated harmonic resonance. The dosage to the

patient is continually varied to create rapidly changing energy signals that can easily

pass through dermal tissue and avoid nerve accommodation caused by repetitive and

predictable waveform signaling.



Simultaneous modulation of both the signal frequency and the varying amplitude of the

delivered electric signal energy ensure no neuronal accommodation; this feature

distinguishes the RST-Sanexas neoGEN system from virtually all other electromedical

devices worldwide. Continuous changes in these values are applied at specific

incremental quarter-tone steps, which are mathematically calculated to produce

harmonic resonance and vibratory effects on the membrane of the cells, important for

reestablishing naturally organized chaos in the biosystem. This newer technology has

been referred to as Electronic Signal Intonation (ESI) and provides a distinct

proportional mixture of stimulation (St) signals and multi-facilitation (Mf) signals from

both amplitude, modulated (AM) and frequency-modulated (FM) energy sources for

differentiated electric cell signaling needed for optimal effectiveness in healing.



Much of the description and explanation of the electric signaling introduced above is still

beyond the understanding of the average physician, mid-level health care provider, third-party payer, etc. To the untrained, this technology can often appear to be of relatively limited difference as compared to standard TENS treatment, both in the application and immediate patient experience. A comparison of an X-ray to an MRI is dramatic both in the appearance of the equipment and patient experience.

Therefore, the bottom line proves the inefficacy of EST, ESI, and CET is dependent on actual

patient outcomes, much of which can be subjective. Numerous citations in the literature

support the superior efficacy of this technology in a wide variety of pain states. Patients

have reported improvements in peripheral neuropathy, all forms of spine pain, joint

pain, CRPS, and acute sports and minor injuries of daily living. This technology has a

positive, reproducible impact on wound healing by increasing blood and lymph

circulation. It will be a valuable adjunct to wound care clinics worldwide.

More importantly, recent objectively measured outcomes have been recorded in the

treatment of peripheral neuropathy: 1) regeneration of nerves using epidermal nerve

fiber density (ENFD) biopsies; and 2) improvement in A­delta NCS (small nerve

fiber) neurodiagnostic testing. These clinical findings and pronounced physiological

effects have elicited substantial healthcare industry attention and is incurring more

widespread acceptance of the RST-Sanexas technology by third-party payers.

Electric cell signaling treatment involves physical science and not chemistry. Therefore, it is considerably more natural and physiological to the human body. This technology is extremely safe, non-invasive, effective and virtually free of undesired side effects. Neuropathy@CoreHealth is excited to be on the cutting edge of this new treatment. If you have any questions please feel free to email or call at the provided contact points.