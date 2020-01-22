Feeling More Today released a new report on the benefits of using the Bowflex Max Total machine to reduce overall workout time without reducing its positive health effects.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- Feeling More Today released a new report on the benefits of using the Bowflex Max Total machine to reduce overall workout time without reducing its positive health effects.

Feeling More Today, a website specializing in health and fitness information, launched a full report on using the Bowflex Max Total machine. Designed as a convenient HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout machine, the Bowflex can help users reap the benefits of multiple workout styles while significantly reducing their training time.

The newly released report aims to provide a practical resource for modern individuals struggling to fit standard 30 to one-hour workout sessions during the day. With many reporting a lack of time as the main cause of skipping fitness training, finding ways to train faster has become essential.

Considering its positive health effect and considerable time efficiency, the report recommends HIIT as an ideal fitness approach for busy individuals.

Readers will find an overview of the main benefits of HIIT, including its stress reduction properties, reduced risk of osteoporosis and higher bone density, increased metabolism, and stronger cardiovascular system.

A convenient way to reap the benefits of HIIT in the comfort of one’s home is by using the Max Total machine. The Max Total can be used to create unique training programs adapted to the needs of each individual, ranging in length from 7 to 21 minutes and including various intensity levels.

According to the report, one of the most important benefits of the Max Total machine is that it allows users to significantly reduce their workout time without compromising on overall health effects.

The report explains: “Max total combines the smooth low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie burning power of a stepper, which is easier on your joints, and provides you with quick Total body workouts ranging from 4 to 30 minutes. This allows you to spend less time working out and more time feeling stronger for the things and the people that matter most in your life.”

