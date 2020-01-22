Aria Dental of Annapolis, MD, a general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry has changed offices within the city. The dentistry is headed by Dr. Nicholas E. Daniel, DDS and offers general, pr...

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- Aria Dental of Annapolis, MD, a general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry has changed offices within the city. The dentistry is headed by Dr. Nicholas E. Daniel, DDS and offers general, preventative, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental services at the new location.

Aria Dental of Annapolis, MD, a general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry announced the relocation of its offices within the city. The new offices are located at n: 1610 West St Ste 202, less than a mile from the old location.

More information about Aria Dental of Annapolis is available at https://www.ariadentalofannapolis.com

The preventative dentistry serves patients across the Chesapeake Bay region and will continue to offer a full suite of basic and advanced dental care. Aria Dental of Annapolis provides gentle, affordable, and cost-effective treatments for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.

The dentistry's new location places it closer to the city's established neighborhoods of Admiral Heights and Forest Villa. The dentistry also serves Arnold, Bowie, Crofton, Davidsonville, Hillsmere Shore, Highland Beach, Severna Park, Mayo, Naval Academy, Parole, Riva, and Robinwood.

The new office features a welcoming reception and waiting area and is equipped with the latest equipment for common and advanced procedures. Aria Dental of Annapolis accepts most health insurance policies, Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and indemnity insurance.

The Annapolis family dentistry will continue to offer emergency dental treatments at its new facility. These emergency services include therapies for damaged teeth, dislodged crowns, fillings, abscesses, and severe tooth or gum pain.

Patients can now schedule appointments using a convenient online scheduler on the Aria Dental website.

According to a spokesperson for the family dentistry in Annapolis, "Our beautiful new offices allow us to expand the reach of our routine and emergency dental services in the city. We look forward to making quality dental care available to patients of all ages under one roof."

Aria Dental of Annapolis is headed by Dr. Nicholas E. Daniel, an alumnus of the Howard University College of Dentistry in Washington, DC. He holds memberships with the American Dental Association and Academy of General Dentistry and brings the latest in dental technology and innovative practices to the Annapolis patient community.

For more information about routine and emergency dental services in Annapolis, call 410-280-5370 or visit the URL above.