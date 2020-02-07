Alcohol Treatment Centers have launched its location in West Jordan UT. They are now accepting applications to clients who are addicted to alcohol. They follow a 12 Step Program.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) -- West Jordan, UT -- Alcohol Treatment Centers have launched its location in West Jordan UT. They are now accepting applications to clients who are addicted to alcohol. They follow a 12 Step Program.

Alcohol Treatment Centers have launched its location in West Jordan UT. They are now accepting applications to clients who are addicted to alcohol. They follow a 12 Step Program. Christian Alcohol Treatment Centers have launched its location in West Jordan Utah. They are now accepting applications to those who are suffering from alcoholism. They help the addict to understand the physical and spiritual roots of their disease and provide a lifetime guarantee.

For more information see https://www.infinitehoperecovery.com

The launch of this Christian based treatment facility in West Jordan provides specialized treatment for alcohol addiction. One of its key factors in helping addicts recover is it's remote and beautiful location.

The Company chose this location because it offers residents, extravagant outings and recreational activities. Since the recovery groups are so small they can make a spontaneous decision to hike, bike, boat, canoe, ski, ride a horse or just watch a sunset.

This Christian Rehab center believes that spending time together in nature helps speed rehabilitation. Christian Rehab center has revolutionized the way rehab is treated. It is a leader in the rehab industry. They join quality treatment along with exciting bonding activities that bring a feeling of community many of the clients have never experienced.

A recent client stated, “I’m doing great! My doctor said even though my pancreas is still not 100% and might not ever be again, my liver is starting to heal! That’s good news! He was honest with me just like you guys were. I probably took about 20 years off my life, but I’m gonna try my hardest to make all the time I do have count. I wish I had called you guys way sooner but I’m so grateful for my life back! I can never thank you enough!"

The centers accept many insurance plans including those issued by HIPPA Online Therapy, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, Optum, Health Net, Beacon Health Options, HMC HealthWorks, United Healthcare, MHN, Tricare, and others. They are nationally certified by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Residential Drug Rehab Facilities and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

They are members of The American Association of Christian Counselors, NAATP-Accredited addiction Treatment, and Addiction Treatment Advocacy Coalition.

During the launch of the center the staff is conducting tours. This is for a limited time as privacy is extremely important to everyone involved.

For more information see the above URL, call (385) 345-4115 or find them on Google Maps here https://goo.gl/maps/YFySoYgdqFshHqaG7