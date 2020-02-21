Mountain Peak Recovery Treatment Center in Utah has launched residential and outpatient services for those with co-existing mental health and substance abuse disorders.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- West Jordan, UT -- Mountain Peak Recovery Treatment Center in Utah has launched residential and outpatient services for those with co-existing mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Mountain Peak Recovery Utah has launched a residential and outpatient treatment center for those with co-existing mental disorders and substance abuse. They provide integrated collaborative processes designed to differentiate between substance induced and previously existing mental illness.

For more information visit: https://www.mountainpeakrecovery.com

Complex challenges face those living with both mental disorders and substance abuse. Often drug abuse induces psychiatric disorders, therefore making diagnosis between acute mental illness and substance abuse disorder difficult.

People with dual diagnosis disorder face increased rates of relapse, hospitalization, homelessness, HIV and Hepatitis C infection in contrast to people with mental or substance use disorders alone. It is estimated 40% to 60% of adults with a serious and persistent mental illness experience a substance use disorder in their lifetime.

Historically mental health disorders and substance use issues were treated separately. Mountain Peak recovery seeks to overcome this insufficient treatment model with the launch of services that focus on each disorder simultaneously, establishing a basis for abstinence within addiction recovery center programming.

Recovery should be viewed like a marathon rather than a sprint; diagnosis should not be forced in the lack of sobriety. Diagnosis requires an adequate duration of sobriety that can allow substance abuse withdrawal indicators to dissipate, this can take up to a year.

The approach of Mountain Peak Recovery residential treatment involves 24hr monitoring to help establish abstinence in a safe welcoming environment. Time and attention can be committed to learning new coping abilities and a stronger sense of self worth. This residential community is ideal for clients who desire to restore emotional and psychiatric health through long term treatment.

Mountain Peak Recovery has the (JCAHO) Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations certification. Awarded the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, Mountain Peak Recovery adheres to all policies and procedures required.

For more information visit the website above or contact Mountain Peak Recovery via email: info@mountainpeakrecovery.com, phone: (385) 824-8829 for find them on Google Maps at https://goo.gl/maps/CQywDw6XadPqeXqB8 or https://goo.gl/maps/aqK7WzqCL2WqsgJ8A