Florence, Montana-based Lion Flight Charters, a charter brokerage, has released its latest top-rated private jet charter directory. The directory lists more than 7,000 US charter aircraft and over 16,000 globally.

Recently released, the latest top-rated private jet charter directory enables users of the directory to search for the best private jet charter companies locally, and to get charter quotes including empty leg specials, charter plane rental rates, private jet instant quotes, and last-minute private jet deals. All users do to find the right aviation dealers and operators is enter in their search terms - city, airport code or country, radius, number of passengers, and aircraft category - and then click ‘search’.

Once the search is complete, the directory will list the aircraft available, the category it falls under, the number of passengers the craft can carry, and its city of location and airport. If the directory user requires a quote, they tick the box alongside the aircraft/s they like and then click on’ send request’.

The Lion Flight Charters directory is relatively easy to use, and its fast and efficient at finding private plane flights, air taxi companies, and even small charter planes or luxury private jets. And if users cannot find what they are looking for, then they can contact Lion Flight Charters directly.

Lion Flight Charters is a certified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) charter brokerage. The company helps to match their client’s journey needs with the capabilities of a private jet, helicopter or other aircraft service provider certified under Federal Aviation Regulations.

When asked about the latest directory release, a representative for Lion Flight Charters said, “Our latest directory makes selecting a charter company easier for our clients. For instance, let’s say you’re looking to charter a helicopter out of New York, but you have no idea who to select. So, you go to Google and conduct an organic search. This search turns up 100s of results. However, there is only a handful that will suit your needs, and it could take hours, possibly days for you to find the right charter company. Our directory simplifies the process and makes it easy for you to find local charter companies in no time at all."

To find out more about Lion Flight Charters or to get a complimentary charter quote, call 855-949-1538 or click on the link above. Site visitors can search the directory and learn more about the brokerage.