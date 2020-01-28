Experts recommend consuming the right combination of carbohydrates, protein, and some healthy fats to burn fat and build muscle.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) Orlando, FL -- As the warnings from health organizations against obesity continue to increase, more and more people are also getting health conscious.

Scientists have long been investigating how the body works to stay fit or how it gets helpless when it comes to weight gain.

In most cases, people tend to eat too much. For instance, a salad in a restaurant may contain 600 calories and people don’t even know it. There are high amounts of calories in ketchup, dressing, sauces, and oils that can be found in salad.

Experts recommend consuming the right combination of carbohydrates, protein, and some healthy fats to burn fat and build muscle.

Another weight loss mistake is drinking too much, such as consuming a pumpkin spice latte that usually has over 300 calories. Alcoholic beverages can also make fat loss a struggle, especially among those who binge-drink.

There are also those who are unable to meet the right amount of training needed to eliminate extra pounds. It could also be due to doing inadequate low-intensity cardio exercises. Health authorities also warn against chronic stress, which has long been considered to be a culprit of many diseases.

When it comes to shedding extra pounds, it is wise to consider what natural remedies like turmeric can offer.

Researchers have found that in multiple studies, turmeric exerts various mechanisms to aid in weight loss. It helps in fat burning through its ability to help the body have enhanced metabolism, which helps improve calorie burning.

What makes this all natural remedy even more beneficial is that it aids in regulating blood sugar levels and even minimizing insulin resistance. It could even work wonders in regulating hormone production and levels.

This could work well in ensuring that cortisol as well as other fat-retaining hormones are regulated.

Some studies also reveal that curcumin aids in enhancing the communication between the brain and digestive system. This is done via the neurotransmitters and it further ensures that there is appropriate feelings of satiety.

In 2015, a study was published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry. It has been verified that turmeric use indeed contributes to fat burning.

It is worth mentioning that the curcumin found in turmeric has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic,and anticatabolic agents.

