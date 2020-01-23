A new guide to retirement portfolio diversification has been launched by IRA Invest Channel. It covers the importance of precious metal and crypto investments to hedge against market crashes.

(Newswire.net -- January 23, 2020) -- A new guide to retirement portfolio diversification has been launched by IRA Invest Channel. It covers the importance of precious metal and crypto investments to hedge against market crashes.

IRA Invest Channel has launched a new guide to retirement portfolio diversification through alternative assets. It highlights Regal Assets as the number one company in the world for investing in Bitcoin, gold, and other precious metals.

The newly launched guide explains that, for anyone serious about investing in Bitcoin and precious metals, Regal Assets is the most sensible choice.

Regal Assets can help clients to safeguard their hard-earned savings against market crashes and fluctuations. It is also an official member of the Forbes Finance Council, providing peace of mind to clients.

The new guide from IRA Invest Channel shows that many people are worried about a market crash as soon as next year. However, people also feel unprepared.

Not adding a powerful asset to an investment account can decrease wealth and jeopardize retirement. It highlights that US national debt has spiked $1 trillion in less than six months, leading many people to worry.

In addition to this, last year the US national debt exceeded $22 million. This is more than the US GDP measuring its annual economic output.

Compounding this is the latest reports from the FDIC claiming that they are unprepared for another banking crisis. This puts the retirement of citizens at risk if they’re not prepared.

For any investors looking to hedge against market volatility and crashes, the guide recommends diversification. Tyler Gallagher, the CEO of Regal Assets, stresses that 5-10% of retirement savings should be put in scarce commodities.

Precious metals are popular because they can hedge against inflation and deflation, are in limited supply, and are increasing in demand.

Regal Assets provides an investing starter kit for anyone considering precious metals. This includes information on the company, products and fees, along with DVDs and a 10-year anniversary silver coin.

Full details on the guide and the benefits of diversification can be found on the URL above.