(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Cartilage damage could lead to a painful condition like osteoarthritis. While minor damage can potentially heal on their own within a few weeks, the severe ones can require surgery.

Various cartilage damage treatments are finally revealed by experts. One is the PRICE therapy, which is highly applicable in individuals who have joint injury and have symptoms that are not too severe.

The damage may be considered mild with one can still put on weight and move the joint. PRICE stands for Protection, Rest, Compression, and Elevation. Protection simply means shielding the affected area from further injury, and this could be done by using a support such as a knee brace.

It is similarly important to rest the affected joint during the first two to three days. This can be achieved by using crutches that are found helpful in individuals with injured knee or ankle. Sufferers may then return to light activity the following days.

Applying ice, such as using a bag of frozen vegetables wrapped in a towel, to the area injured can also be helpful. The recommended duration in applying ice is from 15 to 20 minutes every 2 to 3 hours during the first couple or three days.

Compression can be achieved through the use of a bandage to the injured area. This method has been found helpful in limiting any swelling and movement, which could potentially cause further damage. An elastic bandage or elasticated tubular bandage is recommended by experts.

Elevation allows the injured area to be protected from swelling. It can be done by raising the injured area and using a pillow to support it.

Other methods are physiotherapy and surgery, which can be performed using arthroscopy. Some experts also recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) when the joint becomes painful.

While NSAIDs are helpful, it is worth mentioning that it could potentially lead to adverse effects. It includes the increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and gastrointestinal bleeding.

One of the safer alternatives to NSAIDs is glucosamine, which is a widely known joint health-enhancing supplement. Glucosamine naturally occurs in the body, but it could also be obtained through supplementation.

This highly potent and pure formula is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility in the United States. It even comes with another therapeutic ingredient called methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), which has also been found to have arthritis-fighting effects.

