It has been found that rhodiola, which included 3.12 percent of salidroside, aided in decreasing or eliminating binge-eating in the animal subjects.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Food has long been considered to be one of the requirements for human health and survival. However, it is important to remember that when not consumed properly it could wreak havoc on health.

A recent survey involving 10,000 students from the University of Michigan reveals that 20 percent of college women reported that feeling fear and their thoughts about food and weight dominate their lives.

These negative thoughts, fears, and compulsive behaviors have been found to increase stress levels.

According to Claire Mysko, an advisor to the National Eating Disorder Association, told the Huffington Post, people who struggle with eating disorders are often highly prone to stress anyway.

Stress has further been found to contribute to the eating disorder. When the body is out-of-control or feeling overwhelmed, it naturally finds ways to deal with these unpleasant feelings. To deal with stress, there are those who binge-eat.

Experts say such a behavior is often classified as a coping mechanism. It is also worth realizing that disordered eating has been found to cause a spike on stress levels.

The process can be exhausting as sufferers endure from an eating disorder and be highly fixated on foods and weight at the same time. It often overtakes one’s life and this also increases stress levels.

Some all-natural remedies like rhodiola rosea have been found to work wonders in fighting stress-induced eating disorders.

In multiple previous studies, rhodiola has demonstrated its ability to produce some powerful adaptogenic benefits. As an adaptogen, it has been found to work wonders in fighting a range of diseases and disorders.

Scientists reveal that rhodiola possesses a compound called salidroside, which has long been studied due to its positive effects on binge eating.

A study was published in Physiology & Behavior, and it involved rat subjects.

It has been found that rhodiola, which included 3.12 percent of salidroside, aided in decreasing or eliminating binge-eating in the animal subjects.

The investigators further revealed that its use reduced blood levels of a stress hormone, which may play a role in binge eating

This natural remedy has long been popularized by its ability to ward off medical conditions. In individuals with stress-induced conditions, it may be helpful partly due to its stress-fighting benefits.

Another research was carried out and it was published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology.

In this study, it has been found that rhodiola use indeed decreased stress-induced anorexia.

More studies are actually still being performed to explore more of rhodiola’s healing effects. However, its use is highly recommended nowadays via supplementation.

This includes the use of Divine Bounty Rhodiola Rosea, which is made known for its ability to deliver the adaptogen’s healing benefits (amazon.com/Rhodiola-Rosea-Supplement-Siberian-Salidroside/dp/B07416DYPB).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.