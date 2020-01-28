In the global market, there are many supplements available for consumers to choose from. One to consider is Purest Vantage B Vitamin Complex.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Depression rates have been increasing rapidly over the years. Experts have been strongly recommending some measures to reduce the risk of this brain disorder.

According to health authorities, cases of major depression are growing fast. Such a rise has also been found to affect adolescents and millennials.

Research has shown that major depression affects 9 million Americans. It is also worth remembering that individuals who are depressed often have some other health issues.

According to Karyn Horowitz, MD, a psychiatrist affiliated with Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, technology may be a contributing factor.

The experts suggest that the increased use of electronics may produce heightened conflict within the home and with peers. For instance, some kids get addicted to video games and this often increases the risk of poor school performance, social isolation, and sleep impairment.

It is important to understand that keeping the brain healthy and strong has been found significantly helpful in fighting this condition. It can be done by following a healthy diet and lifestyle, which is a step widely recommended by experts.

This means choosing brain-healthy foods and exercising regularly.

Not many people are aware that some B vitamins like B6 could work wonders in mood regulation.

According to studies, B6 may play a role in reducing blood levels of the amino acid homocysteine, which have been associated not just with depression but also other psychiatric issues.

It is worth realizing that this B vitamin has been found vital in producing neurotransmitters that are responsible for regulating emotions. These include neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).

Some studies have even highlighted the ability of B6 to reduce the risk of depressive symptoms.

In a study, the researchers had 250 older adults with a deficiency in their blood levels of vitamin B6. It has been found that they were twice as likely to suffer from depression.

